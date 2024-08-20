Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Board of Water and Sanitation (JMAS) reported the progress of more than three thousand smart micrometers installed by personnel from the Physical Efficiency department in different sectors of the town. The above, it detailed, with the purpose of using technology in favor of the user. It is estimated that at the moment the program has a progress of 62 percent, with 3 thousand 379 devices installed, of the 5 thousand 500 designated. These have been placed in the Misión de los Lagos, Harmoni, Altaria Residencial, Paseo de los Nogales, Campestre subdivisions, in addition to commercial and industrial accounts. Due to the progress of the program, it is estimated that by the end of October the installation of the 5 thousand 500 meters will be finished. “These are devices that do not have moving parts, which means a more exact measurement, compared to mechanical ones, they provide a daily reading, even by hour and users can monitor their consumption almost in real time,” said the JMAS. The installation of micrometers is free of charge for users, he said.