Chihuahua, Chih. – The budget allocated to the Secretariat of Indigenous Peoples and Communities is not channeled to benefit indigenous peoples and communities, as one might assume, but only to swell the bureaucratic apparatus.

This was stated by the Coordinator of the Morena deputies in Congress, Cuauhtémoc Estrada, who expressed his concern and detailed that the budget increase assigned to this Secretariat for the year 2024 amounted to 65 million pesos, but does not reach the direct beneficiaries.

Estrada stressed that the programs of the secretariat only increased by 5 percent of the budget allocated to educational scholarships and other direct benefits for the towns and communities. In contrast, he pointed out a significant increase in administrative expenses and additional compensations, which, according to data from the State Government itself, grew by 131 percent.

“The money allocated is not reaching those who need it most,” said Estrada during a press conference held today. “Instead of strengthening social aid and educational scholarships, we are seeing a growing bureaucratic apparatus of the Secretariat,” said Estrada Sotelo.

He also questioned the change from the Commission to the Secretariat, raising the question of who actually benefits from the budget increase, and stressed that while the budget for compensation increases, social aid and educational grants suffer significant reductions.

“It is crucial to review how these resources are being used and ensure that they are truly benefiting indigenous communities,” he concluded.

Cesar Lozano T. / [email protected]