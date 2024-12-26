Lynching as an expression of democratic weakness

Journalist Pedro Vallín is the victim of a lynching. In the era of social networks this is not new, since it is sadly common for someone to be the victim of digital and, also, in-person persecution every day. Sometimes these are spontaneous behaviors, but many other times they are orchestrated campaigns with the aim of harming the image, dignity and position of a specific target. This time it was Vallín’s turn, but tomorrow will be any other.

For as long as we have documented records, we know that human societies are prone to lynching. Theorizations about this phenomenon are very abundant, and it is enough to see that the behavior of the masses is usually reported as a natural and uncontrollable phenomenon in its magnitude and consequences, as when human feelings and political orientations are described as “tides,” “ tsunamis” or “waves”. Sometimes they have a progressive character, but history is also full of “bad” decisions made by the masses; from the death of Socrates to the fourteen million votes for the German National Socialist party in the summer of 1932.