company dinners, reunions with friends and of course, family celebrations are events that, in our country, usually go hand in hand with alcohol consumption.

It is not in vain that the “I’m going to drink more than the fish in the river” has become popular. But this is something that has negative consequences, beyond the horrible hangoverssince it affects sexual encounters on those dates. Specifically, they are not as satisfying as without alcohol involved.

In August of this year, the Ministry of Health warned that almost 10% of Spaniards between 15 and 64 years old had drunk alcohol daily. So focusing on the effects of this substance, also on an intimate level, seems like a more than logical reaction.

In fact, as reaction To this increase in alcohol consumption, a trend in intimacy is emerging that is the opposite pole: sober sex or superb sex.

According to the report that has been released around these dates Lovehoney GroupBritish sexual wellness company, about what our sex lives are going to look like during 2025, alcohol doesn’t enter the equation.

In fact, Elisabeth Neumannwho is a sexologist and the company’s Director of User Research, sees in this popularity of substance-free sex “a shift toward conscious and intentional intimacy.”

“This movement aligns with the broader wellness culture that prioritizes mental clarity, emotional connection and physical well-being. People increasingly choose to have sex without the influence of alcohol or other substances, with the goal of a more authentic and present experience“he explains.

Alcohol and responsibility

That we are in a moment where extremes coexist on a political, economic or social level is also reflected in this matter. Because although there is a normalization and frequency of alcohol consumption according to official figures, on the other hand there is a very great awareness of its adverse effects.

If we look at the data from the Survey of Habits Related to Health of the Barcelona Provincial Council, 58.3% of adolescents links alcohol consumption with unresponsible sex.

This is something that the sexologist also comments on the trend of sober sex: “Challenge the social norm that links alcohol or substances with fun or relaxation, recognizing that these influences can sometimes impair consent, communication and overall enjoyment.”

“As people become more aware of the benefits of having a clear mind during intimate moments, sober sex is also seen as a way to create a deeper sense of intimacy, trust and respect in relationships,” he explains.

The benefits of ‘oversex’

It has been mistakenly believed that alcohol could help sexual relations, or even be an aphrodisiac, due to the feeling that there are no filters. However, when push comes to shove, affects the nervous system and makes lubrication or erection difficult.

As the expert comments: “Although alcohol consumption can facilitate the flirtation stage and promote disinhibition, the truth is that hinders sexual response; “It has an anesthetic effect that will make it harder to get excited and even reach orgasm.”

That is, if it is seen as a solution, it can be the cause of a problem. On the other hand, in favor of sober sex – which does not suffer from the numbing effects of alcohol – “couples and individuals often experience intensified physical sensations, stronger emotional bonds and better communication, which leads to more satisfying meetings,” explains Elisabeth.

For the sexologist, the key to this popularization is that “many people see sober sex as an empowering option that improves both personal and well-being. connection with a partner. Whether in committed relationships or casual encounters, the trend highlights the growing desire for authentic, conscious sexual experiences and more significant.