This example, which he has boasted about on social networks, is the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon model and has a case decorated with 419 baguette diamonds.





The actor Will Smith has shown off on his social networks, with the humor that characterizes him, a true collector’s gem, a most exclusive watch signed by Jacob & Co. In the video you can see how a friend asks him if he is really able to read the time on his watch, to which he responds ‘of course’ and shows a close-up of this masterpiece of craftsmanship, a fully customized Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon. This design was launched a few months ago by the American company to celebrate the launch of the hybrid hypercar with a V16 engine of the same name in a more basic version and now it has revealed this new customization that is even more impressive.

The architecture of this exquisite design follows that of Bugatti, which translates into two integrated mechanisms aesthetically, mechanically and functionally. The most striking thing is that this watch features up to ten elements that have been taken directly from the vehicle’s designsuch as the shape of the box, which is the same as that of the car with the front grille flanked by two lateral radiator inlets or the sides of the box that have two large openings that simulate the car windows.

But, without a doubt, what draws the most attention is its automaton that emulates the V16 engine block and even its exhaust manifolds. This is made up of a single sapphire block in which 16 cylinders are drilled that house 16 titanium pistons and are driven by a single-axis crankshaft, making it one of the most delicate pieces ever made. When the automaton is activated the crankshaft rotates and the 16 cylinders move up and down. Once the button inside the crown is activated, the automaton sequence lasts 20 seconds.

What makes the design of the Men in Black performer more special is that it has a 44mm rose gold case set with nothing more and nothing less than419 baguette-cut white diamondssomething totally different from the base model that is limited to 150 units, which makes this copy even more special and exclusive and hence, although its official price has not been revealed It is estimated to exceed one million euros.









This masterpiece that combines art with precision features more than 500 components and includes the manual winding caliber JCAM37with a power reserve of 48 hours.