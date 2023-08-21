details

The watch register, which owns a database of stolen or lost precious watches around the world, said that there are 80,000 watches that have been stolen or lost, according to what was reported by the British “Sky News” network, on Monday.

She explained that there were 6,815 cases of theft or loss of a luxury watch during the past year.

She added that there has been an alarming increase in potential thefts in recent years.

The watch is most vulnerable to theft

The data revealed that Swiss Rolex watches are the most vulnerable to theft and loss.

It added that it constituted 44 percent of the total stolen hours.

outdone the drug

This came after major thefts of jewelry affected celebrities around the world, such as former boxer Amir Khan and Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

And last June, a luxury watch dealer told Sky News that he had ended his work in this field after being robbed 3 times.

Bob Thorpe said stealing luxury watches for a week in London brings in more money than some people earn in a lifetime.

And he considered that the theft of watches has become an industry in itself, expressing his belief that in some areas it has surpassed the drug industry for some criminal gangs.