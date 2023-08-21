It is not yet clear how many there will be, but it is certain that Ukraine will have its long-awaited F-16s to rebuild the backbone of the air defense destroyed in the conflict with Russia. In the past few hours Denmark has decided to transfer 19 fighters, announced the Danish premier, Mette Frederiksen, in a joint press conference with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Now you expect to know how many aircraft will be made available to Holland.

“You and your compatriots have shown us what true courage is,” said Frederiksen, “For this we owe you all our support. Since the beginning of the war, Denmark has been on your side, because your freedom is our freedom. We also know you need more. That is why we are announcing today that we will supply nineteen F-16s to Ukraine.”

Frederiksen clarified that there are now more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen in Denmark who have arrived for F-16 training. The premier hopes that the first group of 6 planes will arrive in Ukraine before the new year. Next year another 8 planes will fly to Ukraine and in 2025 another 5. “We are working on training times. The possibility of expanding training missions was also discussed,” said the Ukrainian president.

“F-16s and other Western fighters can change the course of events on the front lines, as air cover is critical to successful ground operations,” said Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat, as reported. Ukrainska Pravda.

“Ukraine will be able to fly the F-16 fighter planes, destined to be delivered to Ukraine by Denmark and the Netherlands, only on its own territory”, pointed out Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen instead. “We donate weapons on condition that they are used to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine. And no further,” Ellemann-Jensen said. “These are the conditions, whether it’s tanks, fighter planes or something else.”

The reaction

Denmark leads to an “escalation” of the war with the decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine. This was stated by the Russian ambassador to the Nordic country, Vladimir Barbin, quoted by the Ritzau news agency. “Hiding behind the premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks by its actions and words to leave Ukraine with no choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia,” the ambassador added. .