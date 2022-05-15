Iran Ferreira unleashes passions on social networks with their videos published through different social networks such as tik tok, Instagram either Twitter. The 20-year-old Brazilian youngster records his publications on a dirt pitch and on it unleashes a repertoire of technical qualities typical of a world soccer star. At the moment, he dominates through the Internet.

The numbers of Ferreira they overwhelm In tik tok He has more than 15 million followers and on Instagram with more than 13. His growth and popularity has grown at breakneck speed and each of his videos has several million views.

Such is the recognition acquired worldwide that even Marcelo imitated his performance in a training of the Real Madridwith the classic celebration of Christian Ronaldo and the cry of “Receba”, with the uqe Ferreira culminates his virguerías.

The last appearance of Luva de Pedreiroas he is known on his social networks, has been on the field of Vasco da Gamawhen at the end of the game he was applauded by the stands as if he had scored the winning goal for the Rio de Janeiro team.