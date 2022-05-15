Authorities reported that another 5 people are seriously injured; the police arrested a person at the scene of the crime

A shooting at a Laguna Woods Presbyterian church in the United States killed one person and injured 5 others. The crime happened this Sunday (May 15, 2022).

Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 in Southern California.

On Twitter, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said all the victims are adults, with 4 being seriously injured and one having minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital.

Police also said they arrested a person at the scene and recovered a weapon. “who may be involved” in crime.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said on Twitter that it was monitoring the case closely. “No one should be afraid to go to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, the community and everyone impacted by this tragic event.” says the publication.

The attack comes a day after a man opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, leaving at least 10 people dead.