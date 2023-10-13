Lupinethe Netflix production of French origin starring Omar Syshe came back with hers Part Three. This immediately shot to the top of the ranking of the most watched TV series, confirming the success of the previous two. But is this a deserved success? The answer we can give is “Yes and no”. Let’s go in order and analyze Part 3 of Lupine in review.

Return to my homeland

Last season ended with escape of the protagonistthe gentleman thief Assane Diop, who, chased by the police, had to say goodbye to his family in order to escape justice. The new season starts from here, about a year later, col return of the protagonist to Parisdetermined to make things right.

The most exact definition that can be given of the series (and not just this season) is probably that of “guilty pleasure”that is, one of those products that they are passionate and you can’t stop looking even though you realize it’s there full of errors and weaknesses structural. And this is exactly the case of Lupine, who in this season confirms what he had shown in the other two: the absolute lack of plausibility. Obviously a series, especially one of this type, which tells of a thief who is inspired by Arsène Lupine in modern Paris and carries out incredible thefts, requires a certain suspension of disbeliefbut here it definitely exceeds.

This already happens starting from one of the first sequences of the first episode, when in a flashback, during a robbery, Assane Diop manages to open a suitcase with his bare hands while standing about twenty centimeters from the owner, without him realizing it. This will be just the beginning. Later the protagonist will contact an old friend of his to help him in a theft, asking him to pass himself off as a police officer. The accomplice will only need to present himself as such to the police to have complete access to the place where the stolen object is kept. Nobody will ask him for documents, no one will call superiors to verify his identity. More or less, the same forces will present themselves throughout the season, while the protagonist will have to escape the police, even pretending to be dead, and fight with a new enemy, who will force him to carry out thefts on his behalf under blackmail. In all of this, he will have to try to get closer to his family at the same time.

More and more absurd

During the various episodes, we will witness increasingly unlikely situations: from the protagonist who seems to be able to have anyone’s cell phone numbers without it being explained how he obtains them, to the policemen who stubbornly refuse to listen to those who had solved the case in previous seasons (agent Guèdira), to the same Guedira That suspicious That Assane faked his death but he doesn’t deign to have his coffin dug up to find out. Not only that, we also have characters who, after being locked in a room for days, escape out the window without problems, up to the completely illogical behavior characters justified just to make the story more interesting. Same personages they are then a further one defect: flat, one-dimensional without any particular depth. Of course, it is not mandatory to present multifaceted characters for the success of a series, but it would at least be desirable that they do not border on banality as happens here.

The protagonist’s wife and son follow suit stereotypes all too consolidated in this genre of fiction. Benjamin, Assane’s accomplice, limits himself to assisting him without any particular outbursts. The policemen, on the other hand, have no active role in the story, with the exception of the aforementioned Guèdira, who, however, despite his knowledge of Arsène Lupine, does not make a particularly better impression than his colleagues. A certain one interest instead the villainwhose identity will only be discovered towards the end and who, despite not being very present, is outlined with a certain care.

After all this, why do we still see Lupine? How come we can’t stop doing it? Why, like all guilty pleasures, it is engaging, entertaining and keeps you on your toes. She knows how to attract attention and how to excite with well-made twists. Because, as unlikely as the protagonist’s plans are, it cannot be denied that seeing him always emerge victorious gives great satisfaction; but also why Omar Sy he is always a great actor and plays his character with the right class and sympathy, managing not to seem too “perfect” in his role.

So in the end, despite everything, this series is definitely worth seeing, especially to spend some time carefree and turn off your brain. Final applause must be given, as – almost – always, as usual impeccable Italian dubbing.