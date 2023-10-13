Japanese mermaids

It is late October but after the sensational announcement of Marc Marquez’s transfer from the factory Honda to the Gresini team – within Ducati – for the 2024 season, the MotoGP market continues to be in fibrillation. The Japanese giant is in fact working to find a suitable replacement for #93. Once the Joahnn Zarco hypothesis had vanished, which Lucio Cecchinello had sealed for his team, thus excluding a possible ‘jump’ to HRC, the leaders of the Japanese company would have concentrated on Miguel Oliveira. The Portuguese, ex-KTM and since the beginning of this year working for the RNF team, a satellite of Aprilia, did not deny the talks with Honda, leaving the door open to his possible transfer.

Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia, has excluding an early farewell from Oliveira to the Noale house, but the 28-year-old from Pragal declared that he has a clause in his agreement with the RNF team that would allow him to free himself. The existence or otherwise of this ‘release’ is becoming a real mystery.

The mystery of the clause

Oliveira’s words were in fact flatly denied by the boss of the Malaysian team, Razlan Razali. Speaking to the official MotoGP channel, Razali also guaranteed Oliveira’s stay in the team for 2024, a season for which he is under contract with his current team. “He has a contract with Aprilia, a solid contract – Razali clarified – so he will still be with us in 2024. There is no clause that says that if he has an offer from a manufacturer, he can leave Aprilia or RNF. Does not exist. As far as we know, she will stay with us next year”.

The Malaysian manager then also joked about the different versions of the negotiation that are circulating, depending on the ‘bell’ he wants to hear: “Did Miguel tell the media that anything is possible? Well yes, anything is possible, but as far as we know, he will be with us next year. AND if it ever happens that he goes away, we want to be rewarded very heavily. Miguel said in his interview that Honda approached him. But Honda said it was Miguel who approached them. So the story remains absurd, as always. This is also what makes MotoGP exciting. That’s the way things are, I guess.”.