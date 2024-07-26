It was born thanks to the collaboration between the Fondazione Irccs National Cancer Institute (Int) of Milan, Msd Italia and the School of Management of the Polytechnic of Milana project aimed at reviewing and innovating organizational and management models dedicated to patients with lung cancer, also through the introduction of new digital solutions such as telemedicine, and in line with the new national and regional guidelines. In Italy – we read in a note – lung cancer is one of the most widespread neoplasms and the leading cause of cancer death due to the high incidence and difficulty of early diagnosis because the symptoms appear when the disease is already at an advanced stage. The diagnostic process can also be very complex, especially if the patient has additional comorbidities that affect their ability to respond to treatments. Therefore, both the definition of access processes capable of achieving a timely diagnosis of the disease and the implementation of an effective treatment path capable of responding to the needs of the patient and their caregiver are essential.

The announcement of the collaboration with the Irccs Int of Milan – an institute that ranks 19th in the world and fourth in Europe according to the ranking of the best hospitals specialized in oncology drawn up by Newsweek 2024 – is in line with Msd’s commitment to the world of oncology where for years the company, with its innovative research and its over 1,700 ongoing clinical trials, has been transforming the paradigms of care in the fight against tumors. “The Institute has a long and consolidated tradition in care and research, with the ultimate goal of satisfying the legitimate expectations of patients – states Gustavo GalmozziPresident Int – These peculiarities of ours have led us to be recognized since 2015 as a Comprehensive Cancer Center of national and international reference for both the most common tumors and for rare and pediatric ones, offering highly specialized and excellent hospitalization and care services, and a Research & Teaching Hospital for pre-clinical, translational, clinical-assistance research activities, with a vocation for the integration of scientific research, assistance and training in the field”.

As he observes Nicoletta Luppipresident and CEO of Msd Italia, “early diagnosis, timely patient care and listening to the patient are important strategic steps that can determine the quality of the therapeutic path and the outcomes of the disease. Added to these is also the possibility of accessing innovative drugs, which fortunately in Italy, occurs thanks to the provision in our legal system of an ad hoc Fund that has contributed significantly to ensuring broad and timely access to new oncology molecules in our country. An access that could be further improved if the Fund also included drugs with conditional innovation”.

In detail, the synergic partnership with Irccs Int and the School of Management of the Politecnico di Milano regarding the activities of analysis, measurement of results and innovation of management models of care pathways, also with a view to digital healthcare, includes an innovative review of the organizational-managerial processes aimed at: optimizing multidisciplinary care, to achieve rapid diagnosis and staging and guarantee the most appropriate treatment for all eligible patients; evaluating the benefits deriving from the introduction of digital tools, identifying the cases in which such solutions can provide greater support to clinical activities. Furthermore, to identify, through a benchmark analysis with important national and international clinical centers, improvement elements applicable within the Institute and, finally, to enhance best practices that distinguish the Institute, to be exported to further care processes of the Institute and at a regional level.

“The challenge of organizational innovation – he underlines Charles Nicorageneral director of Fondazione Irccs Int – is a radical transformation in the management of care processes, in performance management systems, in the professional skills of operators and in their organizational culture. Making the system more effective and efficient means setting up collaborations and therefore interventions capable of impacting organizational processes by innovating creatively. The way we work, capital and technology are combined within the organizational model and can make the difference. Innovating does not only mean designing new solutions, but obtaining real changes in the management of our healthcare organizations that contribute to the sustainability of the system”.

This project “with the Irccs Int Foundation and Msd Italia – specifies Paul Locatelliscientific director of the Digital Health Observatory of the School of Management of the Politecnico di Milano – is an important opportunity for cooperation to improve the care pathway for patients with lung cancer, in which the 3 institutions will be able to bring their skills and knowledge into play for the benefit of patients. Over the last few years, the working group of the Politecnico di Milano involved in the collaboration has acquired both growing expertise in the optimization of management processes in healthcare, and extensive knowledge of the care pathway for patients with lung cancer, thanks to the various collaborations conducted in this area”.