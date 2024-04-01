Tonight everything is possible: previews, guests, cast and games for today, April 1st

Tonight, Monday 1 April 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rai 2, Tonight everything is possible, the successful comedy show created in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy, hosted by Stefano De Martino, will be broadcast. In the cast of the programme, now in its tenth edition this year, there are four “musketeers” alongside De Martino: the confirmed Biagio Izzo and Francesco Paolantoni will be joined by Herbert Ballerina and Giovanni Esposito. Vincenzo De Lucia also confirmed, with his now iconic imitations. The Rai Auditorium in Naples is filled again, every Monday, with joy and laughter thanks to the guests – comedians, actors, showbiz personalities, old and new friends – ready to play and have fun with the show's rehearsals. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Previews: cast, guests and today's games

Guests of the first appointment, themed “Ten!”, just like the editions of the program and like the number of one of the symbols of Naples, Maradona, will be: Sergio Friscia, Marta Filippi, Rocío Muñoz Morales and Enzo Miccio. Vincenzo De Lucia, in this episode, will step into the shoes of Barbara d'Urso.

Among the games there will be the inevitable “Tilted Room”, the icon of the program, with its 22.5 degree inclined floor, where you can improvise sketches. Then, the great “classics” will return, such as “Segui il labiale” and “Mime Noises”, but there will also be some new features such as “Give me two hands”. In this new game two guests will be asked to prepare a recipe, one putting his face on it and the other just his hands (and then reversing roles), with the help of the host, who will lend his voice.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tonight everything is possible on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast every Monday at 9.30 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.