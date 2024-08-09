The educational offer of the Department of Medicine and Surgery of the Lum Giuseppe Degennaro University is expanding with the launch of the master’s degree course in Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics. A six-year course with a limited number of places at a national level, whose admission test is scheduled for next October 2nd in home-based mode. “Lum – explains the rector of Lum Antonello Garzoni – has long undertaken a path of growth in the health professions, with the firm intention of becoming a point of reference in Southern Italy. The launch of the master’s degree course in Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics completes the educational offer for a total of 450 student places accredited by the Ministry per year, 290 in medicine and surgery, 40 in dentistry, 120 in nursing, in addition to the over 1500 students who follow our specialist masters and executive programs in health disciplines and health management. In this process, we are rapidly increasing the number of tenured professors in the Department of Medicine, with the entry of professors with significant national and international experience and who are widely integrated into the relevant international scientific communities”.

“Many of them – continues the Rector – have already taken up service at the Miulli Hospital, demonstrating the full effectiveness of the interaction between our institutions. In the next few years we will reach over 120 tenured professors in the Medicine department alone. Furthermore, starting from the next academic year we will complete the teaching laboratories for the first-year students, in addition to starting the modern simulation laboratory planned for the new dentistry course. The new Lum Campus in Casamassima is undergoing a complete transformation, with expansion projects also for university residences and sports facilities, and we are ready to welcome the new freshmen with the passion for teaching that distinguishes us”.

The deadline for registration for the admission test is set for September 26, 2024, there are 40 places available. Candidates will have one hundred minutes to answer sixty questions (each with five answer options) on topics of logical and logical-mathematical reasoning, biology, chemistry, physics. The competition announcement is visible on the website www.lum.it. For information [email protected].