Colombia has not performed as expected at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. However, it has so far won 10 Olympic diplomas, which give hope for the sporting process in the country.

Two days before the end of the competitions in the French capital, Colombia has only been on the podium once. Ángel Barajas gave the surprise and won the silver medal in the high bar event in artistic gymnastics. In addition, he got the same score as the winner of the competition.

How many are left to compete?

Paris 2024 is coming to an end and much remains to be done for Colombia to achieve an Olympics that at least equals the previous ones. On this occasion, many of the favourites in the delegation have finished in the top positions but it has not been enough to win a medal.

Of the 88 athletes who were part of the national delegation, 77 have already said goodbye to the Olympic Village. Figures such as Mariana Pajón in BMX, Yenny Álvarez and Luis Mosquera in weightlifting, said goodbye to the events in which they were highly likely to win a medal.

Queen Saray Villegas Serna reacts while competing in the Women’s Cycling BMX Freestyle Park Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Photo:ANDERSEN / AFP Share

Now, there are 11 left who will try to win a medal in the last two days. There are still competitions in athletics, cycling and weightlifting that could give Colombia hope of improvement at the Olympics.

Flor Denis Ruíz, finalist and favorite

In the javelin throw, she remains one of the most likely to win a medalFlor Denis Ruiz qualified with a smile for the finals in her discipline and achieved the third best record of her classification. in his first launch. Now, he awaits the finals, which will be played on Saturday at 12:30 Colombian time.

Flor Denis Ruiz, in the javelin final at the 2024 Olympic Games. Photo:AFP Share

On the other hand, this Friday the second best in the world in the 89kg weightlifting category, Yeison López, will perform.The Colombian arrives as the favorite and with the challenge of improving the record of his teammates in the categories in which they were eliminated on Thursday.

Yeison Lopez Photo:Santiago Saldarriaga. THE TIME Share

Kevin Quintero and Martha Bayona will once again be present in track cycling looking to put their performance from the previous day behind them and qualify for the sprint finals.