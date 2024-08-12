Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed $1 billion in box office internationally, totaling to be precise 535.2 million dollars on American soil and 494.3 million abroad, thus obtaining a total of 1.029 billion dollars.

This is currently the second R-rated film to have reached such figures: Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker tops the list with 1.079 billion dollars, but by the end of the week the film with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will surely beat this opponent too.

Specifically, Deadpool & Wolverine reached the billion mark faster than Joker, although the latter could not count on a distribution in China. For Disney, this is the second project to gross over a billion in 2024, after Inside Out 2.

Mickey Mouse’s house continues to be the only one to have achieved this type of results with more than one film in the same year, producing thirty-one of the fifty-five films that have ever surpassed that threshold.

Naturally Deadpool & Wolverine Still Takes First Place at the Box Office in numerous countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia and Mexico.