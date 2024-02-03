Citroën proposes new e-C3 100% electric a 49 euros per month with the formula “Citroen Social Electric”, an initiative aimed at making electric mobility accessible to all, boosted by state incentives. This initiative is part of the project Citroen Easy Go. The Citroen electric car is on sale in trim levels You And Max.

Citroen C3 price from 49 euros per month

The new ë-C3 has a list price of 23,900 euros (net of incentives) and is currently on promotional offer at 18,900 euros. With the “Citroën Social Electric” leasing initiative, it is possible to obtain it, with scrapping, for a monthly installment starting from 49 euros. The offer includes an advance of 6,300 euros, 35 monthly installments of 49 euros and a final maxirata of 12,349 eurosvalid until February 29, 2024.

Citroen e-C3 electric

Promotion for the version Maxfrom the price of 28,400 eurosprovides a loan of 23,400 euros, including standard 2.3 kW wallbox. The advance is 5,924 euros, followed by 35 monthly installments of 99 euros and a final maxi-instalment of 15,929 euros. The costs of inspection, installation and updating of the 7.4 kW wallbox are borne by the customer. The maximum mileage foreseen by the leasing is 30,000 km.

Citroen C3 YOU

The ë-C3 You version is fully equipped, including suspension Citroën AdvancedHead-Up Display system, e Smartphone Docking Station for infotainment. The phone connection is intuitive for safe use.

Citroen e-C3 electric You setup

Standard features include climate control, Active Brakerear parking sensors, cruise control, lane departure warning, speed limiter, Active Lane Departure Warningspeed sign recognition, Driver Alert, front, side and curtain airbags, automatic dipped headlights and LED headlights. The version is available in five colors: Blanc Banquise, Bleu Monte Carlo, Rouge Elixir, Gris Mercury and Noir Perla Nera, with 16″ wheels.

Citroen C3 MAX

The Max version of the Citroën ë-C3 includes 17″ alloy wheels Atacamite, contrasting roof (black or white), gloss black roof rails, tinted rear windows and navigation on 10.25 inch touch screen tablet.

The interior of the electric C3 in the MAX version

They are also on board wireless charging for smartphones, Citroën Advanced Comfort seats, electrically folding and defrostable rear-view mirrors, 2/3-1/3 split rear seat, LED rear lights, automatic climate control and reversing camera.

Citroen C3 electric motor, battery and autonomy

The new Citroën ë-C3 is based on one native BEV platform designed for electric vehicles, with a battery pack 44 kWh LFP which has an autonomy of up to 320km in the WLTP cycle. The charging capacity rapid 100 kW direct current allows you to go from 20% to 80% capacity in 26 minutes. Standard charging a AC takes approximately 4h10 with a power of 7 kW or 2h50 with a power of 11 kW.

Citroen e-C3 electric charging socket

The vehicle is equipped with a Mode 3 cable to facilitate access to both domestic and public charging facilities. The 83 kW engine and the automatic transmission allow acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 11 seconds and a maximum speed of 135 km/h.

Photos of the electric Citroen e-C3

Citroen e-C3 electric e-C3 electric rear 3/4 Front light signature electric e-C3 on the road electric e-C3 on the road electric e-C3 on the road Front passenger seats Rear passenger seats Cockpit instrumentation Head-Up Display instrument panel electric e-C3 charging Charging cable New Citroen C3, 4th generation

Video Citroen OLI, concept that inspired the new C3

Video how Citroën OLI is made

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

