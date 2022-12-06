Assessment is that protesters could have forced entry into the building; group talks with the government of the Federal District

The president-elect’s security scheme, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), is undergoing a reassessment. A group of around 100 protesters against the PT supporter gathered in front of the Meliá Hotel, where he is staying in Brasília, this Monday (5.Dec.2022). Security agents heard by the Power360 assess that the group could have forced entry.

Lula’s security is carried out mainly by members of the PF (Federal Police) and also has the help of the PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District). When the act dispersed, members of the PT’s security and the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District discussed what to do.

The dynamics of the protests against the election results challenge Brasilia’s protocols. The performance of acts is unpredictable, while the secretariat is used to being informed in advance of demonstrations and preparing security.

Protesters arrived at the site in 3 buses shortly after the Brazilian team’s match in the World Cup.

One of the hypotheses under discussion is to create a security perimeter around the hotel entrance. In the first moments of the demonstration there were only 6 security agents, without the equipment to contain crowds, protecting the entrance.

PMDF reinforcements only arrived later. Lula’s security agents were left with the impression that the first military police officers who arrived at the scene were of little help.

Protests against the election result have been common since the days following the 2nd round, on October 30. Protesters unhappy with Lula’s victory over the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) closed highways and gathered in front of barracks, where they asked the Armed Forces to prevent the inauguration of the elected president.