The State Duma proposed a way to get rental housing out of the shadows – it is planned to launch mass construction of tenement houses with inexpensive apartments in the country. The measure will allow this market segment to be taken out of the gray zone, Vladimir Koshelev, one of the developers of the project, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma for construction and housing and communal services from the LDPR faction, told Izvestia.

Investors of such houses will be provided with benefits for 10 years – zero tax on profits, on land, on object ownership, as well as soft loans to finance construction. The bill is planned to be submitted to the State Duma at the beginning of 2023, the parliamentarian told Izvestia.

“This is how a segment of rental houses will appear, which will offer official rental in comfortable housing with service at affordable prices. Competition should lead to the removal of most of the rental housing in the country from the gray zone,” Koshelev explained.

As Izvestia wrote earlier, today Dom.RF is already engaged in the creation of rental houses in Russia. Now the portfolio of the state-owned company includes at least 13 projects in Moscow, Primorsky Krai, Tyumen, Voronezh and Sverdlovsk regions. Most are in the capital. The state-owned company buys apartments for rent from developers.

Developers today are not interested in building rental houses due to the too long payback period for investments, the lack of clear rules of the game at the level of federal legislation, said Alexander Yakubovsky, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Utilities from the United Russia faction.

“The industry needs to develop, to attract additional players. Such a tool as rental housing is quite convenient with today’s mobility of citizens, the possibility of remote work and the desire to work, for example, in a more favorable climate or in a less densely populated city,” he said.

The initiative is interesting for developers – if the measures come into force, then companies will begin to consider such projects and develop the segment, says Andrey Nosov, Investment Director at Granel Group.

“In general, everything that is aimed at solving the housing problems of citizens is useful. In most developed countries, people rent housing without having their own. This solves the housing issue and the issue of labor migration, removes various barriers,” said Roman Lyabikhov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Public Utilities from the Communist Party faction.

Dali in surrender: in Russia they want to start mass construction of rental houses