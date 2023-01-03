On the first working day of his newest term, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spent this Monday (2nd) receiving heads of state and government, and representatives of foreign delegations who came to Brasília for his inauguration. The meetings took place at the Itamaraty Palace throughout the day. One of the meetings was with the president of Argentina Alberto Fernández, who confirmed Lula’s trip to Buenos Aires on the next 23rd and 24th of January, for a series of commitments, including a meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which is under the temporary Argentine presidency.

“We are on the same path, we seek the same destiny for our peoples and the integration of Latin America. On the 23rd of January we will meet in Argentina to move forward with concrete actions and institutionalize this relationship, and on the 24th we will meet with CELAC”, posted Fernández on social media after meeting with Lula.

The Brazilian president posted on social networks that he congratulated the Argentine for winning the World Cup and that he resumes dialogue with one of the main partners.

I received my friend @alferdez, who congratulated me on taking possession and I was able to congratulate him on Argentina’s victory in the World Cup. We resume dialogue and friendship with our biggest neighbor, one of Brazil’s main partners in the world : @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/3HtKKiDihD — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 2, 2023

Another meeting was with Chilean President Gabriel Boric. The bilateral meeting was published by Lula on his official Twitter account.

Meet the Chilean President @GabrielBoric and we talked about the immense potential for economic collaboration and the development of international partnerships between Brazil and Chile, for the development of our region : @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/sAJxsutti9 — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 2, 2023

Lula also met with other important regional leaders, such as presidents Gustavo Petro (Colombia) and Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador). There were also bilateral meetings with the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and with the president of Honduras, Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento. The King of Spain, Felipe VI, was also with the Brazilian president today. Not all the planned meetings ended up taking place, according to Lula himself updated on his social networks.

“Full day today. There were 10 meetings with representatives from Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America. We had initially scheduled 17 meetings. Unfortunately, there was a lack of time with so many good conversations. We will have other opportunities. The world missed Brazil. Good night, ”he wrote.