Russian theater director Dmitry Krymov and his wife Inna were injured in a fire in their apartment in New York, his condition is improving. This is reported TASS with a link to the source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the fire occurred due to a faulty electrical wiring. The source said that the director’s son Mikhail was also injured in the fire – he was poisoned by carbon monoxide and is still in the hospital.

The incident was reported on December 30 on a Facebook page (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned), dedicated to the theatrical project of the director Krymov Lab NYC. It said that the fire occurred a few days ago, Krymov and his wife Inna “suffered from fire, smoke and the consequences of the fire.” The spouses were hospitalized, the director’s wife was soon discharged, while Krymov remains in the hospital.

According to “Moskovsky Komsomolets”the couple received serious burns, and the director was poisoned by carbon monoxide, their apartment “burned out completely.”

