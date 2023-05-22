Brazil Agencyi

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended, this Sunday (21), a unified policy of amazon countries. In August, the Amazon Summit will be held in Belém, an event that will bring together the heads of state of the eight countries that make up the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO).

For Lula, a serious policy is needed, which also involves indigenous peoples, to avoid deforestation in the region and, at the same time, guarantee the survival of the 28 million people who live there. “They have the right to live, to work, to eat, to have access to material goods that we all want. And, therefore, they need to explore, not deforest. Exploring the richness of biodiversity to find out if we can extract the possibility of developing a pharmaceutical industry, of cosmetics, for example, to generate clean jobs”, he said.

“We do not want to transform the Amazon into a sanctuary for humanity,” added the president during a conversation with journalists in Hiroshima, Japan.

In the Asian country, Lula participated in the external engagement segment of the G7 Summit, a meeting of leaders from seven of the world’s largest economies: the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada.

The president demanded that the rich countries fulfill the commitments made at the international level, such as donating US$ 100 billion a year to developing countries to preserve their forests. “At all COPs [Conferências do Clima das Nações Unidas] people say they’re going to donate $100 billion. We are standing by,” she said.

For Lula, it takes a new global governance more representative, with punishment for countries that do not comply with the efforts on climate issues.

“Either we all understand that the boat is one, that the planet is round, or we understand that a misfortune that comes will catch everyone in short pants. Scientists are forewarning us, so it is important to be clear that we will be responsible for saving or killing us,” she said.

G7 summits are usually attended by invited countries. In this edition, in addition to Brazil, Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Comoros and Cook Islands were invited. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskywas also in Hiroshima and participated in the discussion session which had the theme “Towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world”.

Since last Friday (19) in the Asian country, the president also had a extensive agenda of bilateral meetingswith meetings with 11 heads of government and entities.

“I leave [do Japão] more optimistic than ever. The chance for Brazil to establish strong partnerships in the commercial, cultural and political areas is very great”, said Lula. “People like Brazil a lot, they are very happy with the return of democracy in Brazil and with the return of Brazil to the international scene”, added the president, mentioning that this year he has scheduled two trips to African countries and a trip to India.























