The Popocatépetl volcano, which forced the closure of Mexico City airports for hours on Saturday, continues its intense activity. The constant expulsion of ash has led Civil Protection to increase the alert level, which now rises from phase 2 to phase 3 of the yellow alert. In that state, neighboring populations are advised to avoid outdoor activities. The airports of the capital have recovered their usual rhythm, but the volcano has prevented the operation of the Hermanos Serdán aerodrome, in Puebla, until this noon. At the edge of the afternoon, the Army has announced the mobilization of some 500 soldiers to Puebla, as part of the authorization of the Plan for Assistance to the Civilian Population in Cases of Disaster (Plan DNIII-E), in the prevention phase. The Armed Forces have announced that they can transfer up to 900 people to the six shelters operated by the Sedena, which will have dining rooms available.

Given the increase in activities at the Popocatépetl volcano, more than 6,000 agents of the National Guard (GN), Mexican Army and Air Force, established coordination with the Civil Protection authorities of the three orders of government, to form the Joint Task Force Popocatepetl. One of the tasks that this action group will carry out will be a drill this Monday at noon in the community of Santiago Xalitzintla, Puebla. In this drill, the evacuation routes, action protocols to carry out the evacuation and the protection of people in shelters, establishment of Collection Centers and location of sanitary facilities will be reviewed.

Due to the contingency, at least 40 municipalities in Puebla, near the volcano, will have remote classes. “We have decided to change the face-to-face education system to the virtual one, already reaching the metropolitan area of ​​Puebla today, and it is communicating in our own networks, calling on private institutions to comply with this and avoid outdoor activities,” reported the governor of Puebla, Sergio Salomón.

Popocatépetl is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, located about 70 kilometers from the capital and between the States of Puebla, Morelos and the State of Mexico. Its fumaroles have become part of the landscape of central Mexico, however, on Saturday it set off all the alarms. Increased activity, which lasted for many hours, generated a wave of ash that prevented planes from leaving the capital. Starting at five in the morning, the Mexico City International Airport suspended all its departures and arrivals of planes, generating added chaos at the already overcrowded airport. Around 10:00, and after the ash cleaning tasks, the activity began to resume. Ash is very dangerous for aircraft engines.

“After reviewing the provisions of the Volcanic Alert Traffic Light, in its different phases, the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Popocatépetl volcano came to the conclusion of making the corresponding recommendation to change the level from Yellow Phase 2 to Yellow Phase 3,” he said. this Sunday Laura Velázquez, director of the National Civil Protection Commission. The official added that the volcano’s activity consists of the fall of incandescent fragments, destruction of lava domes and mud flows, as well as some explosions. Velázquez has emphasized that it does not exceed other peaks of activity of the colossus that occurred in previous years such as 2001, 2013 and 2019.

From the analysis of the historical record of eruptions, the volcanologist Hugo Delgado Granados and his colleagues have proposed a pattern in the behavior of Popocatépetl: “Many years ago I published an article in which I said that every 70 years or so the volcano reactivates , it lasted active for a while and then it went back to sleep ”, he explained to EL PAÍS a few days ago. This period, of approximately seven decades, coincides with its last phase of eruptive activity, which began in 1919 and went out in 1927. From then on, the ‘Popo’ entered a resting phase that lasted for most of the 20th century, until the increase in its activity in 1993, followed by a series of explosions on December 21, 1994 that forced the first modern evacuation in the surrounding towns, confirmed the initial suspicions: the giant had awakened.

No evacuations are planned for this Sunday, although the recommendations do include staying indoors for as long as possible in the areas near the volcano, covering your nose and mouth when you go out, cleaning your eyes and throat with pure water, wearing framed glasses, and avoiding sunglasses. contact to reduce eye irritation, and close windows and doors, or cover them as much as possible.

