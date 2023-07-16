President leaves Brasilia for Recife at 22:30 and goes to Brussels at 2:15; Geraldo Alckmin will take over as interim

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) left for Brussels, Belgium, around 11:30 pm this Saturday (15.Jul.2023). In the European country, the PT party participates in the 3rd Summit Meeting of Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) – EU (European Union).

The agreement between Mercosur and the European Union should be at the center of the agenda at the event in Brussels. A counter-proposal for an agreement has already been approved by Brazil and sent to the other countries of the South American bloc, which must now technically analyze the proposed terms, according to the report. Power360.

Lula will leave Brasilia at 10:30 pm for Recife (PE). The trip to Belgium starts, in fact, at 2:15 am according to the official agenda of the president. When the head of state leaves the country, the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) assumes the post on an interim basis.

This will be the PT’s 10th international trip in 2023 and the 15th country to be visited, completing 37 days outside Brazil in the year, when he returns on Wednesday (19.Jul) in the morning.

In Belgium, conversations must be between technicians from both sides. Publicly, Lula must reinforce his position of criticizing the additional letter sent by the Europeans while there is no definition on the counterproposal that will be made by Mercosur.