Happier than ever! The host Magaly Medina He took a break after his sentence for the Jefferson Farfán case and, instead of commenting on the subject on his program on Friday, July 14, the “Urraca” was united with his family for an important event. The Peruvian television presenter shared through her Instagram account photos and videos of the graduation of her husband’s daughter, Alfredo Zambrano, who graduated from the University of Lima.

“Proud of you” and “congratulations” were some of the comments Magaly Medina left about the now graduate. Likewise, they continued with the celebration at the Osaka restaurant, where they were accompanied by other relatives and even friends of show business, such as Antonio Pavon.