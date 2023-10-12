President spoke to Israeli by phone and said he was grateful for their support in rescuing Brazilians

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) talked this Thursday (October 12, 2023), by telephone, with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, about the conflict in the Middle East. The head of the Brazilian Executive said he had reiterated his call for the creation of a humanitarian corridor in the Gaza Strip so that people who wish to leave the area can leave via the border with Egypt. He stated that he also asked that there be no shortages of water, electricity and medicine in hospitals in the region.

Since the start of the conflict, on Saturday (Oct 7, 2023), Lula has asked Israel to allow civilians to leave the conflict-torn region safely, especially children and women. The Israelis, however, intensified the siege on Gaza, with the suspension of water and electricity supplies to the region.

In conversation with ministers from his government this Thursday morning, via videoconference, Lula asked that the creation of the corridor be discussed at the UN Security Council meeting on Friday (13.Oct.2023). Brazil will lead the meeting as it holds the temporary presidency of the body.

When announcing the connection with Herzog, the PT member shared his first photo since undergoing two surgeries, on September 29th. He placed a prosthesis on the head of the femur on his right leg and also removed excess skin on his eyelids. It is not possible to see from the image posted whether there is still any hematoma (purple spot caused by trauma or blood leaking under the skin, common in surgeries) or edema (swelling) on ​​the face.

O Power360 reported on Wednesday (Oct 11) that the leg and eyelid area have already healed. Lula maintains his daily routine of physiotherapy sessions and continues to recover at Palácio do Alvorada.

“I reaffirmed Brazil’s condemnation of the terrorist attacks and our solidarity with the families of the victims. I asked the president for all possible initiatives to ensure there is no shortage of water, electricity and medicine in hospitals. It is not possible for the innocent to be victims of the insanity of those who want war. I transmitted my appeal through a humanitarian corridor so that people who want to leave the Gaza Strip through Egypt have safety. And that Brazil is available to try to find a path to peace”, wrote Lula.