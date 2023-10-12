The number of mortgage applications returned to the level of a year ago in the third quarter, reports mortgage advisor De Hypotheker. The total number of mortgage applications was 1 percent higher in the past quarter compared to last year. In the second quarter there was a drop in the number of applications by no less than 31 percent. According to the mortgage organization, the recovery in the housing market appears to be continuing.

#Mortgage #applications #yearago #levels #house #prices #rising #slightly