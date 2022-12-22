The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, affirmed this Thursday that on January 1 he will assume a country “in a situation of hardship”, which he attributed to the “tempest of fascism” unleashed by the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

(Also: What does it mean for the US to deliver Patriot anti-missile systems to Ukraine?)

Lula led a ceremony in which the final report prepared by the transition team was presented, about which he said that he revealed the “irresponsibility” that prevailed in the management of the far-right leaderwhom he defeated in the October elections.

I don’t intend to make fireworks with this material”, guaranteed Lula, who said that, beyond serving to organize the work, this report will allow “Brazilian society” to know the reality in which the country finds itself after what he described as ” storm of fascism”, for the four years that Bolsonaro ruled.

(Also: Guaidó, on a tightrope: why does the opposition ask to eliminate the interim presidency?)

The content of the final report was summarized by the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin, coordinator of the transition team, who said that “the Brazil that Lula will receive is much more difficult and sad” and “suffers setbacks in all areas.”

He cited health, with deficiencies in vaccination against covid, but also in campaigns against poliomyelitis, a disease against which “50% of children” in the country do not have the full immunization schedule.

(You may be interested in: The powerful winter storm in the US that threatens to unleash chaos at Christmas)

Lula da Silva in his speech after the victory in the presidential elections.

He also said that there were “enormous setbacks” and serious budgetary problems in education and culture, a serious infrastructure situation, with “14,000 stopped works”, and a “paralysis” in the construction of low-income housing.

He referred to environmental management, one of the most critical and abandoned points by the Bolsonaro government, and assured that in the four-year term of the far-right leader there was “a 59% increase in Amazon deforestation.”

“In short, there has been a dismantling of the Brazilian State” due to “not austerity, but lack of efficiency,” and now the new government will have “a Herculean task” ahead of it, Alkcmin said.

(Keep reading: Peru and Mexico clash over asylum for the family of former President Pedro Castillo)

Both Lula and the vice president-elect had words of “thank you” with the legislative chamberswhich this Wednesday approved a constitutional amendment that will leave out of the fiscal norms the money that the new Government will dedicate to the assistance of the poorest.

Lula He maintained that the approval of this measure was necessary “to cover the irresponsibility of the government that is going to leave”and the support it had even from political forces that will be in opposition from January 1 has been “a demonstration of solidarity with the poorest people in this country.”

EFE