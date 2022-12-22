Rapallo – Fatal accident at work this afternoon in Rapallo. The owner of a bakery Robert Vercelliaged 51, was found in very serious conditions inside his shop “Panificio Mameli di Roberto” and then died during transport to the emergency room of Lavagna, carried out with the ambulance of the Ruta Rescue Volunteers.

The man was electrocuted by an electric shock while trying to fix a store refrigerator.

He was found shortly after 3 pm by the sales assistant who, having arrived early at work, saw him on the floor, in front of the refrigerator, with a screwdriver in his hand. Emergency services were immediately called. They intervened on the spot 118, Rapallo firefighters and state police of the city police station. Police and firefighters stayed for a long time to carry out checks inside the shop.