Luke Cage actor, Mike Coulter; is willing to return as his character in the MCU if they call him to appear in Daredevil: Born Againthe next series from Marvel Studios.

With the recent update on the status of the series Daredevil: Born Again and the return of Jon Bernthal As Punisher we wouldn’t be surprised to think that some of the characters we saw in Defendersthe Netflix series will return in this project soon.

Mike Coulter He has played Luke Cage since his appearance in Jessica Jones to starring in his own series on Netflix, after joining the team of heroes known as the Defenders and finally seeing him in Iron Fist season 2 for the last time.

It seems highly unlikely that any of these characters will return, as apart from Punisher and Daredevil, the rest of the characters from the series created by Netflix were not exactly acclaimed by the public. However, it seems that if Marvel Studios calls the actor he will be more than willing to return.

“I would love to explore it, if you find some story, some way, some place, to take it.“Mike said in an interview with ComicBook.

The big news from Marvel Studios on the night of D23 was undoubtedly the triumphant return of the Red Devil from Hell’s Kitchen in Daredevil: Born Againattendees witnessed some of Charlie Cox’s action scenes, as well as a bit of the series’ plot and many details about it.

Among the main things they told us in the teaser were: many fight scenes, in the pure and bloody style of Daredevil; the return of Jon Bernthal like Frank Castle, The Punisher; the 5 suits that the Red Devil will wear during the series; Karen, Foggy and Bullseye; the appearance of Muse; among other but minimal things.

Daredevil: Born Again It will be released on Disney Plus in March 2025 and we are sure it will break the internet, so mentally prepare yourself for what is coming next year.

Tell us, what would you think of this character's return to Marvel Studios? Have you seen the Luke Cage series?