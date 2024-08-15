Saltillo, Mexico.- With a reminder of the brotherhood with the neighboring state to the north, the governor of Coahuila, Manolo Jiménez Salinas, celebrated this Thursday the 200th anniversary of the birth of the State… and of Texas.

At the beginning of independent Mexico, on August 15, 1824, the Constituent Legislature of the State of Coahuila and Texas was installed, and three years later the new legislation was approved with the demonym “Coahuiltejano”, which would not last more than eight years, until the independence of Texas.

However, the State of Coahuila continued as the Mexican heir of that demarcation and in a solemn session of the State Congress, the words “Coahuila, 200 years of Greatness” were inscribed in gold letters on the wall of the Legislative.

“For 200 years since Coahuila and Texas were born as one state, we have forged a relationship of brotherhood and cooperation that has transcended borders and eras,” said Governor Manolo Jiménez.

“Today we are not only celebrating a shared legacy, but we are also looking to the future with the conviction that we are moving forward together to continue growing as neighbors. 200 years after our birth, we are proud of our legacy.”

Jiménez Salinas, who announced a tour of several Texas cities for next week, highlighted the potential for trade between the two states.

“The Texas economy is one of the three largest in the United States and one of the 10 largest in the world, and we are neighbors, which gives us a great opportunity to bring economic development to all regions of our state.”

“Last year, during my first visit to Texas as governor-elect, we laid the groundwork for closer collaboration with the private sector and the Texas government. Since then, we have drawn up a work agenda with topics of mutual interest, such as the economy, tourism, culture, migration and security.”

The 25 deputies of the local Congress, representatives of the Army, the National Guard, the State Judicial Branch and officials of the legal and extended cabinet of the state government were present during the solemn session.