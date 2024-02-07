Next Saturday, February 10, LaLiga will offer us what is currently the best confrontation that can be seen in the competition, and that is that Real Madrid, first, will face Girona, who, to the surprise of many, is second in league.
Girona is having a season that very few could have signed at the beginning of it, but not because of luck, but because of an incredible game and display of football. And on the part of Real Madrid, little more can be said. Champions of the Spanish Super Cup, first in the classification and with great aspirations in Europe under the command of Carlo Ancelotti.
Here we leave you a series of key players from each team:
Carvajal
One of the captains of the squad, and possibly the fittest defender in the entire club, which is saying something. Carvajal is having a year like few others have seen before, with the physical ability and defensive mechanisms of a 25-year-old, but with the experience and leadership typical of him. An absolute cannon that he makes Madrid's right wing, one of the most dangerous in Europe.
Bellingham
The English footballer is being criticized a little more lately because he has not maintained the scoring pace he had at the beginning of the season, but the numbers he was doing did not make any kind of sense. The player, despite everything, continues to have a great season, has achieved very important victories for the club and is always in the decisive moments.
Vinicius Jr
The Brazilian continues in his projection to be the top three in the world if for some he is not already. His beginnings were somewhat difficult, but since 2 seasons ago, the victory in the Champions League, gaining confidence, and now being one of the leaders of the team, he has matured a lot in the football aspect and is having another great season. An elusive forward and dribbler with a goal to always keep in mind.
Yan Couto
The Brazilian full-back is playing at a level that no one would have believed at the beginning of the season. As one of the best in his position, he is already being talked about by all the big teams, and the player is playing both a defensive and, above all, an offensive role on the right wing, which very few are capable of doing.
Aleix Garcia
For many, the best of the Girona squad, the midfielder Aleix García, no one can explain how he continues in a team that, despite the great season it is having, is as modest as Girona. A player of indescribable quality, he maintains the center of the field and moves it as he wants. He has vision, he has a goal, a long shot, the ability to assist, defense, he has it all and at an enviable level.
Savinho
Without a doubt, and even more so now with Dovbyk's injury, the biggest revelation of the season, and the most important figure in the Catalan attack. Savinho is the ideal winger for many occasions. He has an indecipherable dribble, speed, scoring ability, he measures his timing very well and knows how and where he has to position himself at all times. He is doing things so well that he has already been signed for next season by Manchester City.
