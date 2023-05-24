“If anyone thinks I’m going to die, calm down. I had an adenovirus. I won’t die, you’ll have to suffer with me.” Aleksander Lukashenko, president of Belarus, returns to the public scene after rumors of an illness. Lukashenko has experienced health problems after visiting Moscow for the May 9 parade. In the video released by the state media and relaunched on Twitter by Anton Gerashenko, consultant to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Lukashenko denies the news and hypotheses concerning him.