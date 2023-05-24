Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/23/2023 – 6:59 pm

Share



The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, said this Tuesday, the 23rd, that she is working to maintain all the competences of the Ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples. According to the minister, any attempt to dismantle the national environmental system is a disservice, which can bring serious damage to the country.

“Any attempt to dismantle the Brazilian National Environmental System is a disservice to Brazilian society and the Brazilian State. This can create very serious damage to our country’s economic, social and environmental interests”, declared the minister, speaking to journalists after a meeting at the Planalto Palace.

This Tuesday, the rapporteur of the provisional measure that restructures the ministries in the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL), presented an opinion that empties the functions of the portfolio commanded by Marina. The portfolio would lose, for example, the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR), which would pass to the Ministry of Management.

The National Water and Basic Sanitation Agency (ANA) and the National Water Resources Policy would also come out of Marina’s influence. “With all due respect to the National Congress and the autonomy it has, we are going to debate and convince the parliamentarians that this does not help Brazil, or agriculture, or development at all,” she said.























