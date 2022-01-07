President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko discussed the state of affairs in this country with the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, by phone. On Friday, January 7, reports Sputnik Belarus…

“This evening Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. During the conversation, we discussed in detail the state of affairs in Kazakhstan, ”the statement says.

Earlier that day, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Kazakhstan during telephone conversations with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev. The sides considered joint actions within the framework of the CSTO mandate to combat international terrorism.

Also on Friday, the Russian leader held telephone talks with Alexander Lukashenko and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The parties stressed that one of the main tasks is to prevent the penetration of bandit formations into Kazakhstan from the outside.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots.

The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. In addition, radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city. The criminals ransacked the offices of five TV channels, tried to attack the pre-trial detention center in the city of Taldykorgan and attempted to enter the territory of a military unit in the Aktobe region.

It also became known about the security forces killed during the protests in the republic. Their number increased to 18, two of them were beheaded.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. He added that the bandits who caused the riots had received extensive training abroad.

The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata also stated that the violent actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations. A resident of Nur-Sultan, in a conversation with Izvestia, called the events in Alma-Ata looting and massacre, and not a peaceful protest.

The presidential administration of the country noted that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan dismissed the government, headed the Security Council and at its meeting announced that he had turned to the CSTO for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. After that, Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of CSTO chairman, said that the organization would temporarily send collective peacekeeping forces to the republic for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in that country.

Later, the CSTO secretariat reported that the Russian part of the peacekeeping contingent was being transferred to Kazakhstan by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Il-76 and An-124 planes with Russian peacekeepers and equipment arrived in the republic. In addition, Belarusian peacekeepers arrived in Kazakhstan. Also, peacekeepers from Kyrgyzstan have already been delivered to Kazakhstan. In addition, the Russian side helps in the transfer of Armenian soldiers from the CSTO peacekeepers to Kazakhstan.

CSTO peacekeepers help Kazakhstani law enforcement officers maintain law and order, ensure the safety of life support facilities, social infrastructure, and airports.