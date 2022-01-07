Football Messi, Lewandowski and Salah nominated for Fifa Male Player of the Year

Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and Sam Kerr are nominated for the female player of the year.

Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski, PSG: n Lionel Messi and Liverpool Mohamed Salah was selected among the three finalists on Friday when the International Football Association Fifa decides on the best male player of the year.

The female player of the year is nominated by Barcelona Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea Sam Kerr. The male and female player of the year will be named on January 17th.

Argentine star Messi and Spanish Putellas won the Golden Ball in November.

Read more: Experts at The Guardian disagree with Golden Ball voters: Robert Lewandowski named world’s best men’s soccer player

Last year, Lewandowski from Poland was chosen as the male player for Fifa and the Englishman as the female player Lucy Bronze.

For the best male goalkeepers are nominated Manuel Neuer, Gianluigi Donnarumma mixed Edouard Mendy and as a female goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, Christiane Endler mixed Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe.

Roberto Mancini, Thomas Tuchel mixed Pep Guardiola are nominated as the best coach of the men ‘s team and Lluis Cortes, Emma Hayes mixed Sarina Wiegman to coach the women’s team.