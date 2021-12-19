Luis Suárez is not going through his best moment. After a sensational season with Atlético de Madrid, in which the goals fell and the team went from strength to strength, the performance of both the team and the Uruguayan have been very deteriorated. Luis Suárez is a very competitive and passionate player, so he is the first one who wants things to go well and give his best, but sometimes every player must admit that he is going through a bad streak and keep a cool head to get out. from her asap. Otherwise, you could suffer a mental block and as has happened to many players, never return to your best level.
Yesterday the Uruguayan had a horrible game against Sevilla. It is true that the team did not accompany him, but the player did not put much on his part either. This caused Cholo to replace him in the second half, looking for something more presence with Cunha in the field, which did not sit well with Suárez.
The Uruguayan was caught by the cameras, when he retired by the side of the field, saying: “asshole of me … always the same.” An expletive that could be directed at himself, or at the coach, who was replacing him. In fact, Suárez did not approach Cholo after the change, and on the bench he was seen to be very annoying, even pulling his shin guards in an airy way.
The character of the Uruguayan is also what makes him great, but after the anger, let’s hope he apologizes to Simeone. He surely did, and we can enjoy Suarez for a long time, but he has to realize that streaks are partly a state of mind, and when the team starts rolling, so will he. The center forward is a vital player for the team, his goals gave him La Liga last season, so he doesn’t need to prove anything.
