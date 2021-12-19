The earth continues to shake in the Region of Murcia, just 24 hours after a 2.6 magnitude earthquake gave a good scare to the residents of Lorca. This Sunday, at 3:15 p.m., a new earthquake, measuring 2.1 degrees on the Richter scale, was registered in the maritime zone of Cabo de Palos.

This slight seismic movement had its epicenter at a depth of 9 kilometers, in Mediterranean waters, and could be slightly perceived in some points of the coast of the Region.