Montevideo, Uruguay.- Luis Suárez already debuted in his second stage as a striker for Nacional de Montevideo and the celebration could not be more special on this August 5, the date that his daughter, Delfina, is celebrating her twelve springs at the Gran Stadium Central Park.

In a photograph where the striker’s wife, Sofia Balbi, is in one of the boxes, there was also her little girl and her other two children, Benjamín and Lautaro, celebrating the birthday while the playing field is seen in the background, where the ‘ Pistolero’ shouted a goal again in Uruguay.

Tonight the blue and white received Rentistas at the beginning of day 2 of the Uruguayan First Division, which ended with a convincing 3-0 result and one of those three scores that ruled the win was by the 35-year-old player years.

La Celeste’s top scorer was already very close to scoring his first goal in his second cycle as a member of Nacional and the award came at minute 58′ when Luis Suárez detached himself from his mark to finish off the service with his head. sent Brian Ocampo to the first post.

The gunner ran out to celebrate with his teammates in the area of ​​the corner flag to later dedicate his score to both his wife and children, who were captured by television cameras for the joy produced by Luis Suárez’s goal.

The former Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid soccer player scored for the last time with the Albos 16 years ago, specifically on June 25, 2006 against Rocha, in a match that ended 2-0 for Nacional and gave him the title of tournament 2005-06, the last one he played before emigrating abroad.

Luis Suárez played his second game on his return with the Bolso team. Last Tuesday he played 20 minutes in the first leg quarterfinal match of the Copa Sudamericana against Atlético Goianiense, which ended 1-0 for Nacional’s rival; the return will be this Tuesday in Brazilian territory.