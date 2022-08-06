In the Kirovsky district of Saratov, two cars and a truck collided, three people were killed, seven more were injured. This was announced on August 6 by the head of the regional Ministry of Health Oleg Kostin.

“The final information on the accident on Gornaya, seven people were injured in total, three people died,” – wrote about in his Telegram channel.

The minister also specified that four people were taken to the First City Hospital. One of them is in serious condition, the condition of the others is regarded as moderate.

Kostin stressed that there were no children among the participants in the accident.

According to information PE Saratovthe accident occurred at the intersection of Universitetskaya and Bolshaya Gornaya streets, Lada Priora, BMW and HINO truck collided.

The rescuers of the regional rescue service who arrived at the scene with the help of a hydraulic tool unblocked two dead men from the BMW.

It is reported that a man born in 1984 was driving the truck.

On the eve it was reported that in an accident on the Vilyui highway in the Irkutsk region, two people died and three were injured. The Lada Niva car collided with the Hyundai ix35 crossover, the driver and passenger of the domestic car died on the spot.