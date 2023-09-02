He Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) has partially upheld the complaint filed by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) and has agreed this Friday to open disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, por two serious infractions, not very serious, after the final of the women’s soccer World Cup on August 20, sources close to the case inform EFE.

The TAD thus initiates a procedure to sanction Luis Rubiales for two infractions against decorum. Unlike the Government, the court sees no abuse of authority. In this way, the CSD Board of Directors cannot decree the provisional suspension of Luis Rubiales and, in addition, the maximum sanction of disqualification would be two years.

(Case of Luis Rubiales: Government of Spain requests provisional suspension) (Luis Rubiales: Administrative Court of Sport opens file)

The next measure of the CSD is to urge the TAD to provisionally suspend

Rubiales. When the court decides on the merits of the matter, the disqualification of the president of the RFEF could be between one month and two years.

Luis Rubiales has already been provisionally suspended by FIFA for 90 days since last Saturday the 26th for his behavior after the final of the Women’s World Cup in Sydney in which he kissed the Spanish international on the mouth Jenni Beautiful in the delivery of trophies for the victory of Spain against England, and made obscene gestures from the box of authorities.

In a statement, Rubiales recently contested the decision. “I am especially concerned that some of those who should proclaim and contribute to guaranteeing the separation of powers in our country, insist on taking part and pressing against me, instead of letting justice act with all the guarantees, staying on the sidelines. “, said.

And he added: “Last August 20 I made some obvious mistakes, which I sincerely regret, from the bottom of my heart. It is true that I have apologized for such mistakes because it was fair; and now I do it again with humility. I do it convinced and with the purpose of improving”.

Rubiales warned that he has suffered “an unprecedented political and media lynching from which I have stayed completely on the sidelines. Not only nationally but worldwide. Despite this, I have also felt the growing support of people on the street and in the networks I feel that something has changed and in the face of such spurious injustice and public judgment, ordinary citizens, women and men alike, have come together.”

