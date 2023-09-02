Devolver Digital and the developers of Galvanic Games have unveiled the release date of the action survival Wizard with a Gun. The launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC is set at October 17, 2023. A Nintendo Switch version is also planned, however it doesn’t have a set-in-stone launch period yet. The announcement was accompanied by a new one trailerwhich you can view in the player below.

By pre-ordering, you will receive the following bonus content at launch:

Wizard King (Full Costume)

Wizard Jester (Full Costume)

Noblewoman’s hat

We also remind you that a demo is available on Steam, which you can download at this address.