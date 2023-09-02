Devolver Digital and the developers of Galvanic Games have unveiled the release date of the action survival Wizard with a Gun. The launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC is set at October 17, 2023. A Nintendo Switch version is also planned, however it doesn’t have a set-in-stone launch period yet. The announcement was accompanied by a new one trailerwhich you can view in the player below.
By pre-ordering, you will receive the following bonus content at launch:
- Wizard King (Full Costume)
- Wizard Jester (Full Costume)
- Noblewoman’s hat
We also remind you that a demo is available on Steam, which you can download at this address.
A world of wizards armed with guns
Wizard with a Gun is one sandbox survival action game, set in a world populated by dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries that we will explore in the role of a gunslinging wizard. It will be possible to face the adventure alone or in the company of friends and other players through the online cooperative.
As we explore the unknown we will collect materials to create our own enchanted guns, varying firepower, range and secondary effects based on what resources we have combined.
