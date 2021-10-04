Luis Enrique’s mission for Spain promises to be complicated. Confronting the European champions at San Siro would already be complicated, but Spain arrives at the appointment with many absences, including the Juventus player Alvaro Morata. “Italy-Spain was an interesting intersection even before the start of the European Championship, it will be even more so now in the Nations League. I can’t wait to play. Without a doubt, Italy’s game is one of the best in circulation.”

Mentality

–

Luis Enrique remembers the principles that inspire him when he coaches, which Roma fans will remember perfectly. “If I had to choose only three words to define what we want from the Spanish national team, the first word would be attack, the second pressure and the third ambition. We try to set from behind to reach our forwards in the best possible way and I am convinced that having the more possession we will be able to attack the opposing half of the pitch better. This is the style I know and like, so it is what I will use.