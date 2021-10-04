Pocketnarist deputies want the plenary of the Chamber to deliberate on the possible release of Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ).

“I signed with the leader Major Victor Hugo (PSL-GO) and other deputies request that it be guided in the plenary of the Chamber the action of the PTB that aims to stop the arrest of Daniel Silveira”, wrote not even yours Twitter account Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) this Monday (4.Sep.2021).

Silveira was arrested in February by order of the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes. The House plenary held the prison. The deputy even went to house arrest, but returned to jail for violating the electronic ankle bracelet.

The deputy had published a video with offenses against ministers of the Court. “Over and over and over I’ve imagined you taking a spanking”, declared Silveira at the time about minister Edson Fachin.