The Colombian Selectiona is already in Charlotte, North Carolinato face the semi-final match of the 2024 United States Copa America against Uruguay next Wednesday.

According to the criteria of

Nestor Lorenzo has put together the best of its roster, which, based on the results it has achieved, remains one of the favorites to win the tournament title.

What was said

Luis Diaz He is one of the most important players in the Colombian squad, he has already scored two goals in this Cup and he will be an important piece against the Uruguayans.

James Rodriguez. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

The goal he scored in the 5-0 win over Panama has left him calm and with his faith intact that he will continue to score important goals for the national team.

Specifically, Díaz spoke about the goal play against the Panamanians and warned that the play was practiced in training.

“We had been talking about it. We know what kind of foot James has and just by looking at him we knew what to do. We are synchronized, each one knows what to do,” he said.

He added: “I liked the definition. We are forwards and we live from that and in every moment we try to do our best, to finish as quickly as possible.”