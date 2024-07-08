The F1 It is one of the most beloved sports by the public. However, unlike baseball or basketball, there are not many movies related to this form of entertainment. Fortunately, this will change next year, when F1 hit theaters, and to convince all those interested, The first trailer for this film starring Brad Pitt was recently shared.

In F1Hayes, played by Brad Pitt, is a Formula 1 driver who retired after an accident. Years later, Hayes is convinced to return to the driver’s seat as mentor to racer Joshua Pearce, played by Damon Idris. Jospeh Kosinski has been chosen to direct this time, and considering he also worked on Top Gun: Maverickwe can expect a film full of first class.

While the trailer isn’t as focused on the story, it does give us a general idea of ​​the plot. All of this is accompanied by We will Rock Youthe iconic song by Queen. Although there is no specific release date at the moment, The Warner Bros. and Apple Studios film is expected to hit theaters in the summer of 2025. In related topics, here you can see the trailer of F1 24. Likewise, this is our review of F1 23.

Author’s Note:

F1 looks like the next big summer movie. The trailer was entertaining, and while it doesn’t give away many details about the story, it does give us a glimpse of the kind of movie we can expect, one with great cinematography, music, and top-notch performances from a great cast.

Via: Warner Bros.