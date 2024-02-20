RB20 constantly evolving in Bahrain?

Today the Williams completed the roll-call of the filming day/shakedown by taking to the track in Bahrain on the Sakhir circuit which will host the usual three days of winter testing from tomorrow.

The team principal of the Grove team, James Vowles, preferred not to ride at Silverstone to avoid the risk rainwhich instead 'hit' Red Bull when the Milton Keynes team ran on the same day as Ferrari unveiled the SF-24.

About the Red Bull filming day, David Coulthard declared that the few elements that could be verified gave positive responses: “There were no surprises on the Red Bull filming day, the parameters of the sensors and the car's temperatures were what the technicians expected. Routine, even if you think you've had a fantastic shakedown, in the end what matters will be the performance in Qualifying and in the Race.”

Regarding what has been observed so far of the RB20, the Scotsman is sure that there will be a lot of evolution before the race on Sunday: “It was just a 'launch' version – he added – there will be updates for the tests until the last day and there may also be an update for the Friday of the race in Bahrain, and all these updates will change the performance, balance and lap time.”