A month ago, the entire country was in shock after the devastating passage of DANA through dozens of towns in Valencia, which led to a wave of solidarity that, weeks later, can already be translated into terms of consumption: it rose up to 10% in this province in the first week.

Thus, there has been registered a “significant impact” of the passage of DANA in purchasing habits during the following two weeks, with “exceptional increase in demand for essential productsdriven by the immediate needs of those affected and the supportive response of the population.”

As usually happens in these cases, the products intended for children they lead solidarity purchases in emergency cases; In the case of the DANA of Valencia it has not been different, according to the data provided by the specialized consulting firm Circana.

Thus, in the “atypical” purchases highlights a 130% increase in infant feeding in the province of Valencia between October 28 and November 10. If the focus is extended, in the Valencian Community as a whole the increase was 11.9% and in the entire country it was 54%.

Within the grocery category, but at a great distance, were the prepared dishes those that skyrocketed the most in consumption, with an increase of 47.4% in Valencia, 38.7% in the Valencian Community and 18.3% in Spain.

Third place is occupied by canned meat and pâtésfollowed by dried legumes, pasta and rice.

Hygiene and cleaning needs

If there is an image that will remain engraved in the collective imagination, it is that of the army of volunteers loaded with buckets and cleaning products to help those affected and who moved on foot due to mobility difficulties.

This gesture of empathy and solidarity was also reflected in the demand for non-edible consumer productsa category where, however, the largest increases occurred in disposable diapers.

Specifically, during the two weeks after the damage, almost a 90% more diapers in Valencia79.9% more in the Community and 40% in Spain.

The cleaning supplieswhere items such as mops, buckets and scouring pads are found, increased their demand by almost 83% in the province of Valencia and 29.5% in Spain.

Among the items that grew the most are also feminine hygiene products, home maintenance products, animal care or bleaches and disinfectants.

General data

Regarding the general impact on consumption, the data supports that mass consumption sales in the province of Valencia during the DANA week rose 10.3% and 7.9% in the Valencia Community as a whole and only 1.2% in Spain.

As the days went by and already in the second week -from November 3 to 10-, the rebound in consumer spending compared to the same week of the previous year throughout Spain was 7.2%, 8.0%, 7% in the Valencian Community and 8.8% in consumption.

The consulting firm clarifies that this increase in sales was mainly due to the increase in demandsince the price variation with respect to the previous year is 1.1%.