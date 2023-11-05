Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

Split

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the airport before his departure. The USA spoke out against resettlement plans. © Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Pool/AP/dpa

According to senior diplomats, Israel is trying to gain international support for the temporary relocation of civilians from Gaza to Egypt.

Tel Aviv – Israeli diplomats have sought international backing for a proposal, according to statements from six senior foreign envoys. According to the idea, several hundred thousand civilians from Gaza should be temporarily relocated to Egypt in the background of the war in Israel. The US newspaper reports on this New York Times.

Israel proposal: temporarily relocate Gaza residents to Egypt

Israel is said to have presented this idea to several foreign governments. The proposal was presented as a humanitarian measure to protect civilians from dangers amid the war with Hamas in Gaza. It has also been recommended that they may be placed in refugee camps in the Sinai Desert in Egypt.

Most countries including the USA and Great Britain, rejected the proposal. They feared that this mass shift could become permanent, destabilizing Egypt and permanently driving Palestinians from their homeland.

“Forced resettlement” rejected by Egypt

The proposal was also rejected by the Palestinians. They suspected that Israel could use the war to permanently expel the more than two million people in Gaza. The bloody war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 after terrorists from the extremist Palestinian group attacked Israel, killing about 1,400 people.

Historically, by 1948, more than 700,000 Palestinians had already fled or been expelled from the country. Many Arab countries now fear a similar catastrophe. Egypt has clearly opposed the idea of ​​resettlement. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stressed in a speech that Egypt rejects the “forced relocation of Palestinians.”

Uncertainties about Gaza’s future

However, some Israeli politicians, including Danny Danon, a member of the Likud party and former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, support the idea of ​​temporarily relocating Gazans to Egypt. Danon added that the idea would require approval from the Egyptian government, which controls Gaza’s southern border. However, Danny Danon is not a member of the government and could not confirm whether Israel had asked foreign governments to support such a plan. According to him, by relocating the residents of Gaza, Israel would gain more space for the offensive against Hamas.

Despite Israel’s official goals, the Hamas to disempower and rescue more than 240 civilians and soldiers, there are uncertainties about the future of Gaza. Some officials suggested ceding Gaza to an international force that could then help rebuild infrastructure. After reconstruction, the area could be handed over to the Palestinian Authority. The Palestinian Authority, in turn, said it would not take over the country unless Israel allowed the creation of a Palestinian state in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.