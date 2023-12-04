Luis Diaz is being for his family in Englandafter what was the episode of his father’s kidnapping Luis Manuel Díaz. The forward of the Liverpool He has turned the page on that bitter chapter of his life and focuses on football and his family.

It may be of interest to you: Bomb! James Rodríguez, on the radar of American champion: Sao Paulo would lose ’10’

‘Lucho’ was the starter this Sunday in the Liverpool win 4-3 over Fulham on the 14th date of the Premier League. Although he was not decisive in the result, he had an acceptable performance at the Anfield Road stadium.

Luis Díaz in Liverpool’s victory.

The Colombian He was accompanied by his loved ones at the sports venue where his wife, his parents and his daughter Roma attended. The family landed in Liverpool a few weeks ago to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays together.

We tell you: Hugo Rodallega confesses: are they looking for him from Millonarios?

Luis Díaz throws a birthday party for his mother

Luis Díaz is making the most of the company of his family in English lands and decided to celebrate his mother’s birthday in style. Cilenis Marulanda, who was accompanied by her children, her husband, her daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

Luis Díaz’s mother’s birthday celebration. Photo: Instagram: Geraldine Ponce

Through social networks, Geraldine Ponce wife of Luis Díaz, shared images of how the celebration was carried out, which was measured and special for Cilenis, who also lived through distressing days due to the kidnapping of ‘Mane’.

Read here: Millionaires is eliminated and the memes fall on him without mercy

It is not the first party organized by Luis Díaz and his family in British lands, a week ago he celebrated his father’s birthday Luis Manuel with all your loved ones.

Cilenis Marulanda’s birthday party Photo: Instagram: Anny Díaz

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO